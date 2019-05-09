Colin Cowherd: Klay Thompson’s value is deserving of a max contract from the Warriors
Colin Cowherd discusses the recent report on Klay Thompson being tired of getting the Golden State Warriors’ ‘crumbs.’ Hear why Colin correlates Thompson to Russell Wilson and believes the Warriors must resign him to a max contract.
