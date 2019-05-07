Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd ranks the remaining 8 NBA teams most likely to reach Conference Finals
We are down to 8 remaining teams in the NBA Playoffs and Colin Cowherd ranks the teams from 1-8 most likely to reach the Conference Finals on this edition of "Herd Hierarchy."
