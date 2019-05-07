Colin Cowherd: Despite losing, Warriors should feel good heading into Game 5
The Houston Rockets pulled off a win last night in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors to even their series at 2 games apiece. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that, despite the loss, the Warriors still played well and should still feel good about the series as they head home for Game 5.
