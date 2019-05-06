‘Kawhi Leonard is a top-3 player in the world and best two-way player in the game’: Matt Barnes
Matt Barnes joins Colin Cowherd to talk about Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Barnes disagrees with Colin on Kawhi's value and says he's a top-3 player in the world, and best two-way player when healthy.
