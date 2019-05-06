Colin Cowherd: There’s too much noise surrounding Joel Embiid for him to be focal point of the 76ers
Joel Embiid has had a wildly inconsistent playoffs so far for the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's been made apparent that the team may have to part ways with him in the future. Hear why Colin Cowherd wouldn't build a team around Embiid, saying that there's simply too much noise and distractions surrounding him.
