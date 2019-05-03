Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady and the Patriots use a P.E.D. — but not the one you’d expect
Tom Brady has famously taken less money for hss contracts, thereby allowing his team to spend money elsewhere and bolster their roster. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that this is Brady and the New England Patriots' 'performance enhancing deal.'
