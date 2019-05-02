Colin Cowherd lists the biggest winners if Kevin Durant decides to leave the Warriors
Video Details
Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on Kevin Durant's impending free agency decision and who benefits the most from a potential departure from the Golden State Warriors — including the NBA, LeBron James and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618