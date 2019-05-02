Colin Cowherd isn’t sure if KD will remain happy if he leaves the Warriors
Video Details
Kevin Durant recently said in an interview that he is very happy with his career at the moment with the Golden State Warriors, but Colin Cowherd isn't sure that if he were to leave the team that he would retain that same happiness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618