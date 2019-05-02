Colin Cowherd: 76ers ‘have a chance to be incredible, or they have a chance to be OKC’
Colin Cowherd outlines the parallels between the Oklahoma City Thunder when they had Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant and the current Philadelphia 76ers. Hear what Colin's advice is for the 76ers.
