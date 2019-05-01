Colin Cowherd gives two reasons why KD would leave the Warriors for the Nets
Colin Cowherd gives two reasons why he believes Kevin Durant would consider leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets. Hear Colin compare KD's move East to LeBron James move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
