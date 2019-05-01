Nick Wright says that the ‘demise’ of James Harden in playoffs has been over exaggerated
Video Details
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd today to discuss James Harden. Hear why Nick thinks that criticisms of Harden's play come playoff time is over exaggerated.
