Colin Cowherd: KD would be ‘out of his mind’ to leave the Warriors
Video Details
Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball in his career right now with the Golden State Warriors, and Colin Cowherd believes that he would be 'out of his mind' to leave the team this offseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618