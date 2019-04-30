Colin Cowherd believes the play of Jimmy Butler showcases the flaws in ‘The Process’
Video Details
While the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired great players a result of 'The Process,' Colin Cowherd believes the actions of GM Elton Brand and his acquisitions showcase the weaknesses of 'The Process.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618