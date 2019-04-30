Colin Cowherd: Leaked Rockets memo is an attempt to ’embarrass’ the NBA
Following their Game 1 loss against the Golden State Warriors, a report written by the Houston Rockets was leaked to media that outlined what the team viewed was unfair refereeing from last year's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Hear why Colin believes the release of this report is only trying to 'embarrass' the NBA.
