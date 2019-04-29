Mark Schlereth is critical of Dave Gettleman’s comments about drafting Daniel Jones
Video Details
Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd in studio today to discuss New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman and Daniel Jones. Hear why Mark is very critical of Gettleman's remarks on why he chose Jones at 6th overall.
