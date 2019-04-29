Colin Cowherd: It’s way too early to crown Patriots, or any other team, as ‘winners’ of the NFL Draft

Many media outlets are saying that the New England Patriots 'won' the 2019 NFL Draft, but Colin Cowherd is pushing back on that notion. Hear why Colin believes it's way too early to crown the Patriots as winners of the draft and why he doesn't like how the New York Jets handled their draft.

