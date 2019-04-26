Colin Cowherd says wide receiver N’Keal Harry is a ‘nice fit’ for the New England Patriots
Colin Cowherd is a fan of New England Patriots 2019 NFL Draft pick N’Keal Harry. Find out why he thinks N’Keal’s physical presence will match former NFL WR Anquan Boldin’s.
