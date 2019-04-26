Colin Cowherd is dumbfounded by Dave Gettleman and the Giants: ‘I don’t think they know what they’re doing’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd has tons of issues with New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman and his team's handling of their draft process so far. Hear why Colin believes the team 'doesn't know what they're doing.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618