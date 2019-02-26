Joel Klatt: ‘It’s absolutely true that Kyler is a better runner than Michael Vick was’
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd on the show today to discuss the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. Hear why Joel is very high on Kyler Murray, going as far as saying that Murray is a better runner coming out of college than Michael Vick was.
