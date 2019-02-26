Colin Cowherd thinks LeBron needs to look at himself before talking about distractions
Video Details
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost yet another game last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After the game, LeBron pointed to external distractions but Colin Cowherd says that LeBron should look at himself.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618