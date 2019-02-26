‘He’s not even close to his ceiling’: Colin Cowherd strongly prefers Jayson Tatum over Anthony Davis
‘It's a hard pass on trading him’ Colin Cowherd strongly believes in Jayson Tatum and would not trade him for Anthony Davis. Find out why Colin believes Tatum has not hit his ceiling yet and is a phenomenal leader at a young age.
