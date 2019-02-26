Colin Cowherd reacts to the list of teams reportedly interested in trading for Antonio Brown
Video Details
Peter King recently released a list of 5 NFL teams reportedly interested in trading for WR Antonio Brown and Colin Cowherd is amazed by the list. Check out his reaction to which teams are on King's list.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618