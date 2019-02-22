Doug Gottlieb doesn’t think Zion should listen to others saying sit out for the rest of the season
Doug Gottlieb thinks Duke's Zion WIlliamson needs to take advantage of his 'once in a lifetime chance' of playing with Coach K and Duke. Find out why Gottlieb thinks he shouldn't listen to colleagues telling him to sit out and wait for the NBA.
