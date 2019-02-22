Doug Gottlieb thinks people should pump the brakes on the LeBron, Lakers hype after win over Rockets
Despite believing the Los Angeles Lakers will 'most likely' make the playoffs, Doug Gottlieb explains why people should caution themselves on the Lakers' hype after defeating the Houston Rockets.
