Chris Broussard compares Kevin Durant and the Knicks rumors to LeBron joining the Lakers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New York Knicks
- Pacific
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Broussard likens the NBA free agency rumors surrounding Kevin Durant joining the New York Knicks to what LeBron James went through last year with the Los Angeles Lakers rumors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618