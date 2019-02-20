Colin Cowherd explains why loyalty is still more important to most NBA stars — not title chasing
Video Details
Damian Lillard recently stated that he didn't want to 'sell himself out' to chase titles and leave the Portland Trail Blazers. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that Lillard's train of thought is still the prevailing one amongst NBA superstars.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618