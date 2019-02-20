Colin Cowherd: ‘Antonio Brown to the Packers makes way, way too much sense’
Antonio Brown trade rumors continue to swirl and Colin Cowherd thinks that going to the Green Bay Packers and joining Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is just the perfect fit for the star wide receiver.
