Colin Cowherd doesn’t like the Padres signing Manny Machado to a 10-year contract
Video Details
Colin Cowherd doesn't agree with the San Diego Padres signing Manny Machado to a reported historic 10-year, $300 million deal. Hear why Colin thinks this 'insane' decision is based on filling seats.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618