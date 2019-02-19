Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant doesn’t need to leave Golden State to surpass LeBron
While Kevin Durant is already one of the best players in the NBA, he wants to be known as the best. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Durant doesn't need to leave the Golden State Warriors to win titles elsewhere to surpass LeBron James as the league's top player.
