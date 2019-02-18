Matt Barnes on Kevin Durant: ‘He’s the best player in the game right now’
Matt Barnes believes Kevin Durant is at the top of his game after his NBA All-Star Game MVP award. Hear why he believes KD is thriving, and discusses Russell Westbrook's role now with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
