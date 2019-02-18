Colin Cowherd: The Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook split was ‘as bad as a divorce gets in sports’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses Kevin Durant leaving Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the show today. Hear why Colin believes Durant leaving the team was one of the worst splits in sports history.
