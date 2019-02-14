Colin Cowherd’s case for Paul George as MVP: ‘He’s the best 2-way player that’s available’
Video Details
Oklahoma City Thunder SF Paul George has solidified himself as a legitimate MVP candidate over the past month. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes, right now, that George is the MVP of the NBA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618