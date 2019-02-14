Colin Cowherd explains why Jeanie Buss is the one who steers the Lakers’ ship — not LeBron
Video Details
Although reports have surfaced saying that LeBron James wants Luke Walton out as Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Colin Cowherd points out that Jeanie Buss is the one calling the shots for the franchise. Hear what Colin has to say about Buss' control over the franchise.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618