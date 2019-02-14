Colin Cowherd explains why Jeanie Buss is the one who steers the Lakers’ ship — not LeBron

Video Details

Although reports have surfaced saying that LeBron James wants Luke Walton out as Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Colin Cowherd points out that Jeanie Buss is the one calling the shots for the franchise. Hear what Colin has to say about Buss' control over the franchise.

