Chris Broussard on Russell Westbrook’s streak: ‘There’s no way to say this is not impressive’
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd on the show to talk about Russell Westbrook's triple-double streak. Hear why he believes Westbrook's play has been phenomenal for not just himself but also for his team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618