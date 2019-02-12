Colin Cowherd questions the likelihood of Kyler Murray being an franchise NFL QB over Dwayne Haskins
Colin Cowherd discusses Kyler Murray on today's show. Hear why he thinks the flaws for Murray will hinder him from being a franchise QB and explains why he'll bet on Dwayne Haskins over the next 12 years.
