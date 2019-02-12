Colin Cowherd: ‘Paul George is the most valuable player in the league right now — not Russell Westbrook’
Video Details
Hear Colin Cowherd’s opinion on Russell Westbrook’s record-breaking 10th consecutive triple double. Hear why Colin strongly believes Paul George's MVP-caliber season is being overlooked and media attention should be directed to George instead of Westbrook.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618