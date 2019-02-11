Colin Cowherd reacts to news that Kyler Murray is fully committed to being an NFL QB
Video Details
Kyler Murray announced that he will fully be committed to pursuing a career as a QB in the NFL. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about the former Oklahoma Sooner's commitment to football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618