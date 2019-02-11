Colin Cowherd to Dak: ‘Career longevity and elevation is secured by not being … the highest paid guy’
Video Details
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is up for a new contract this summer and Colin Cowherd has some things to say about it. Hear why Colin believes Dak should take a pay cut to ensure that the Cowboys can field a competitive roster.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618