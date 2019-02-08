Chris Broussard: Anthony Davis hasn’t shown yet that he can be a No. 1 player
Chris Broussard explains why he doesn't think Anthony Davis is a No. 1 guy yet and carry a team in the NBA. He also breaks down the two teams who are frontrunners to go after for AD this summer.
