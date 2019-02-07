LaVar Ball thinks Brian Shaw should be the head coach of the Lakers — not Luke Walton
LaVar Ball thinks the Los Angeles Lakers need to replace head coach Luke Walton with associate coach Brian Shaw. Hear why LaVar strongly believes Lonzo Ball would be 'a winner' under a different coach.
