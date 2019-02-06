Colin Cowherd examines the two sides of LeBron James
On today's show, Colin Cowherd lays out the two sides of LeBron James. Hear why he thinks LeBron is not all-in on the Los Angeles Lakers and has distanced himself from team agenda.
