Colin Cowherd isn’t pinning the Rams’ SB LIII loss on Sean McVay’s praise of Bill Belichick
Video Details
Some are saying that the moment Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay offered praise for New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick was a key factor in the Rams' loss. Hear why Colin isn't buying into that.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618