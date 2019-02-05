Colin Cowherd responds to reports that the Lakers have pulled out of Anthony Davis trade talks
Colin Cowherd talks about the NBA breaking news on today's show. Hear him react to the report that the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out of trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.
