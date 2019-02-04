Eric Mangini was surprised the Rams didn’t do more to take back momentum
Eric Mangini talks with Colin Cowherd about New England's dominating defense in Super Bowl 53 and claims he was surprised the Rams didn't take more risks to try to reverse the momentum of the game.
