Colin Cowherd: The core of the Patriots is defined by Julian Edelman’s growth
Video Details
Colin Cowherd describes the New England Patriots winning model as a result of a 'family' atmosphere and points to Julian Edelman's rise as an example.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618