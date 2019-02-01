Colin Cowherd defends NBA stars controlling their own destiny
Colin Cowherd makes a case for NBA players having more power in their destiny in the league. Hear why he thinks players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyrie Irving and more all have the right idea.
