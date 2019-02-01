‘It’s a good day to be a Knick’: Colin Cowherd weighs in on the Kristaps Porzingis trade
Video Details
Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on the New York Knicks trading away Kristaps Porzingis. Hear why he thinks the Knicks are primed for a big off-season and have optimism moving forward.
