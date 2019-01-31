Colin Cowherd explains why this was the year to beat the Patriots in the AFC
Video Details
The New England Patriots are headed for yet another Super Bowl in what was possibly their most improbable run. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that, for the rest of the AFC, this was the year to dethrone the kings.
