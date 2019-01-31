Colin Cowherd urges the Pelicans to have an amicable split with Anthony Davis
Video Details
Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans appear to be headed for a nasty break up. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the Pelicans need to simply move on from Davis to better the franchise as a whole.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618