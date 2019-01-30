Colin Cowherd lists 3 things that make Tom Brady and LeBron James very similar
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Tom Brady and LeBron James have a 'great deal' of similarities, despite their different paths to the top of the sports hierarchy.
